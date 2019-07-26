WATCH: Timelapse of this year’s FOX59 Habitat Panel Build

Posted 1:06 PM, July 26, 2019, by

Thanks the efforts of dozens of volunteers, 2019's FOX59 Habitat Panel Build is complete! Check out timelapse video of the panel build above.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.