2 people shot outside near east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Two people were shot early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that they are investigation a shooting that occurred shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday. 911 operators received a call in reference to shots fired at a Valero Gas Station on the 2800 block of Massachusetts Avenue. Approximately 15 to 20 minutes later two victims walked-in to the IU Health Methodist Hospital both suffering from apparent gun shot wounds.

Police say that both victims are currently in stable condition and are expected to survive their injuries

The names or identities of the victims have not been released.

Detectives established a crime scene at the Valero Gas Station and quickly began interviewing witnesses and searching the area for any potential evidence. It’s unclear if investigators have any suspects or have made arrests in connection to the shooting.

IMPD is asking any one with information regarding the shooting to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).