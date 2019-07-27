Above average highs return today; dry pattern continues this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect another quiet day across central Indiana with a high pressure system situated over Kentucky and Tennessee. Winds out of the southwest will rise this afternoon and may gust near 20-25 MPH. The southerly wind flow will help drive temperatures up into the upper 80s and bring “more humid” air to the state. There is going to be a noticeable change this afternoon, so it is important to stay hydrated with any outdoors plans you have this weekend.

It is Kids Day at the Colts Training Camp! There will be full sunshine today with a forecast high near 89° with the heat of the day. Remember to wear sunblock today because sunburn may occur within 12 minutes of being outdoors!

The dry weather pattern continues through the weekend, meaning more sunshine is expected on Sunday. Temperatures will be higher, and the humid conditions will allow heat indices to rise into the mid-90s! Indianapolis could rise to 91° by Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances rise as we kick-off the work week. Widely scattered showers are going to push into the area ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will still peak near 90° before the showers and thunderstorms arrive. The coverage will increase late Monday night and early Tuesday. Temperatures will turn more seasonal behind the boundary.