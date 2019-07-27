Colts City offers entertainment for all ages at camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD, Ind. - There is more for fans to do than to watch practice during Colts training camp at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

Colts City, the family-oriented hub for fans returns this year. The field of activities is the first stop for fans when they enter camp from Lot C, where fans have to park. Parking is $5 each day.

Colts City consists of NFL Combine-related physical tests for all ages, like the 40-yard dash.

Colts In Motion is the team's mobile museum, which has Colts memorabilia, a NFL Madden video game station and the Colts pro shop.

Colts City also has cooling stations, concession stands, and inflatables.

On Saturday, Colts City will provide free, 5-minute skin cancer screenings from 1 to 5 p.m.