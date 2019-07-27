× Early morning shooting leaves 1 hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that a man was shot at a residence on the 2600 block of Morningstar Drive. 911 operators received a call in reference to a shooting at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Saturday. Responding officers were able to locate one male suffering from an apparent gun shot wound at the home.

EMS personnel were dispatched and transported the male victim to the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital for treatment. It appears he was shot one time in the abdomen. At last check, he was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit have begun an investigation into the shooting. They quickly began interviewing witnesses at the home and gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene.

It’s unclear at this time if police have any suspects or have made any arrests in connection to the case.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.