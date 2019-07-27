× Rossi re-signs with Andretti Autosport

LEXINGTON, Ohio – 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi has agreed to a new multi-year contract to stay with Andretti Autosport.

“It feels good to continue with Andretti Autosport,” Rossi said in a team news release. “Over the past four years, we’ve built a very strong team with great chemistry and I believe that we have the tools necessary to win races and championships. I’m looking forward to not just calling this my team, but my home in the IndyCar Series.”

“We’ve been working hard on this and I’m happy to see everything come together,” said team chairman and CEO Michael Andretti.

Rossi has seven wins, including the historic 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 and 18 podium finishes in 62 starts in four seasons in IndyCar. He’s currently second in the point standings, just 29 points behind leader Josef Newgarden with five races left. The California native finished second in last year’s championship to Scott Dixon.

Andretti Autosport also signed a multi-year extension with Honda to continue to power the team. Andretti has won 55 IndyCar Series’ races, including five Indy 500’s and three series’ championships with Honda Performance Development.

“We have a longstanding relationship of success with Honda and we’re happy to continue to build accolades together,” Andretti said. “All five of our Indy 500 wins have come under Honda power and I’m looking forward to working with the entire HPD team to add to that count.”

NAPA Auto Parts and AutoNation will be co-primary sponsors of Rossi’s No. 27 entry.

“It’s fantastic to have NAPA Auto Parts, AutoNation and Honda supporting the 27 program,” said Rossi. “I’ve had the pleasure of developing a great relationship with NAPA and Honda and couldn’t imagine not having them in my corner. AutoNation has always had a strong partnership with the team.”

Rossi will try to close the points’ gap on Newgarden this weekend at the Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.