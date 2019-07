Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --It is the age-old travel problem, how much stuff can you really pack into your suitcase for that trip?

For most people the dilemma is fixed with another suitcase but that doesn't have to be according to Tyler Vector from Gordman's who told Fox 59's Jessica Hayes that utilizing just one suitcase's spaces and pockets can help resolve your packing problems.