Will Power wins IndyCar pole at Mid Ohio

Will Power beat the field by four-tenths of a second in the Fast Six to claim his third IndyCar pole of the 2019 season, Saturday afternoon at Mid Ohio.

“I have such a fire burning in me when I do a lap like that” Power explained. “So happy to get the pole. So happy. It’s great for confidence for me and for my guys.”

Though Power has found himself leading the field to green three times this season, he has yet to win a race.

“I feel so bad for my guys,” he continued. “I’ve made some mistakes, so it was good to pay those guys back with some positive energy, and for our supporters as well for all the effort they put in. It’s been a tough year. I had a lot of energy to get pole today. I really want to win a race now.”

Alexander Rossi will join Power on the front row, qualifying second.

“I think our race car is great,” said Rossi. “The boys have done a really good job overnight. We struggled yesterday. The NAPA Andretti Honda boys put their heads together and made it happen today and the front row is a good place to start.”

Penske teammates Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud make up row two after qualifying third and fourth respectively.

“Awesome result for Team Penske to have three cars in the Fast Six and congratulations to Will (Power) for winning the pole,” said Pagenaud. “Tomorrow, we’ll go racing hard. It’s going to be an exciting race with all the championship contenders starting at the front, so it should be a lot of fun to watch.”



“The last three or four weeks we’ve just been on it,” added Newgarden. “That gives us a lot of confidence on the PPG car that we can tap into that consistency and have a strong result tomorrow.”

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid Ohio will start at 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.