Dixon outduels Rosenqvist for sixth career IndyCar win at Mid Ohio

Posted 7:15 PM, July 28, 2019, by

Scott Dixon celebrates his IndyCar win at Mid Ohio (Courtesy: IndyCar - July 28, 2019).

The Chip Ganassi Racing stable of Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist finished 1-2 at Mid Ohio Sunday afternoon, as the five-time IndyCar series champion Dixon outpaced his rookie teammate by less than a tenth of a second.

Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay finished off the podium in third, fending off a last lap challenge from series points leader Josef Newgarden. However, Newgarden’s move on RHR turned out to be an ill-advised one, as the Penske No. 2 car spun out into the grass. A potential fourth-place finish turned into 14th for Josef.

That mistake allowed the series points standings to tighten up significantly. Newgarden still holds the lead, but Alexander Rossi, who finished fifth at Mid Ohio, now sits just 16 points back in second place with Simon Pagenaud third 47 points back. Dixon’s win puts him in range of a sixth championship, but has to make up 62 points over the final four races of the season.

The IndyCar series is off the next two weekends before a trip to the Tricky Triangle of Pocono, where they’ll race Sunday, August 18.

