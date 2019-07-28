Highs near 90 return Sunday; storm chances rise on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There have been a couple brief downpours this Sunday morning, mainly north of the Indianapolis area. Several counties are waking dry this morning, but there could be a stray shower around during the first half of the day.

Scattered clouds will hang around with a weak boundary setting up over central Indiana. There will still be mainly dry conditions for today with southerly winds picking up to 20 MPH at times. Highs this afternoon will rise into the upper 80s and near 90°! Dew points in the mid-60s will create more humid conditions today.

Quiet conditions are going to persist overnight as temperatures drop to 70°. It will be a warm and dry morning for students waiting at the bus stop Monday! Grab the rain gear before leaving for work or school because storm chances rise during the afternoon hours. Heavy downpours and a few gusty winds will be possible as storms fire up ahead of a cold front. Up to a half inch of rain will be possible depending on where the heavy rain sets up.

Lingering showers are possible early Tuesday morning with drier weather arriving for the start of August. Highs will fall back into the mid-80s, which is near the average high for late July-early August. The Indiana State Fair kicks-off this Friday, August 2 and the weather looks dry for opening day!