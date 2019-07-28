IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about the impact of this week's Mueller hearings? And how might it impact the race for President? Especially as Democrats continue to debate whether or not to move forward on the question of impeachment.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories, including a recap of the Mueller hearings and a closer look at the race for President and the race for Mayor in Indianapolis.

