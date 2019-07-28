IN Focus: Trump campaign on 2020 opponents, Mueller hearings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Next week, it's back to the debate stage for the Democratic presidential candidates after nine of the candidates visited Indianapolis this week for the National Urban League conference, unveiling various policy plans and addressing issues of inequality.

In the video above, Trump campaign director of strategic communications Marc Lotter responds to the candidates' appearance in Indianapolis ahead of next week's debates, and discusses the Trump campaign reaction to this week's congressional hearings involving former special counsel Robert Mueller.

“These hearings were a disaster for Democrats," said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. "This entire spectacle has always been about the Democrats trying to undo the legitimate result of the 2016 election and today they again failed miserably. Robert Mueller confirmed what we already knew: No collusion, no obstruction, and the way President Trump has been treated is unprecedented. Almost three years and tens of millions of dollars have been wasted on this witch hunt and it is now even more apparent that Democrats are completely consumed with their hatred of the President and their obsession with overturning the will of the people who elected him.”

As for the President's potential 2020 opponents and their various policy proposals and remarks in Indianapolis this week, Lotter says the campaign is ready to counter-message ahead of next week's debates.

"What we're hearing from the Democrats, whether in Indianapolis or on the debate stage, is more of the same," said Lotter. "They're going to deny the great things that are doing on in this country economically, more people having money in their paychecks, more jobs, historic low unemployment... all these are good things but we don't see Democrats talking about it."

All nine Democratic candidates who spoke at the National Urban League conference agreed racism and inequality are very much alive in this country, and also unveiled some specifics on how they plan to change that.

“A lot of these inequities got put in intentionally,” said presidential candidate and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg . “Therefore, it will require intention and resources in order to reverse them.”

Buttigieg said his plan would triple the number of entrepreneurs in under-served areas and create 3 million new jobs within a decade.

Part of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s plan includes the legalization of marijuana, while Sen. Kamala Harris unveiled a plan which she said would aim to tackle the opportunity gap.

“I’m pleased to announce today, that as president, I will make a 60 billion dollar investment in STEM education at HBCU's and other minority-serving institutions,” said Harris.

We also asked the Indiana Republican Party to respond to the issue of racism and inequality in the United States.

“We’re constantly doing outreach to all communities across the state of Indiana,” said Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer. “And there is always room to grow, we can always do better, we can always become more diverse. So, it is certainly a goal that we have and we will continue to push on it.”

The conference in Indianapolis came just two weeks after the President's controversial comments regarding four minority congresswomen, and days before his tweets targeting Rep. Elijah Cummings' district, which drew backlash in Baltimore and beyond.