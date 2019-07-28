× Move over violation turns into pursuit and recovery of stolen car with arrest

HAMMOND, Lake County –A Move Over Law violation turned into a pursuit, stolen car recovery and two juveniles being arrested.

Saturday night at approximately 10:45 p.m., an Indiana State trooper was working the 6-State Trooper Project which began Sunday, July 21st and is worked in conjunction with troopers from Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan and Pennsylvania. This project is a high visibility enforcement and education of the “Move Over” law. This requires vehicles to “move over or slow down” upon approaching a stationary authorized vehicle. The ISP fully marked police car was parked with all its emergency lights on I-80/94 east bound at the 1.8 mile marker (this is near Indianapolis Boulevard). The trooper was walking back to his car after completing a traffic stop when a 2011 Chevrolet Impala failed to move over and went by him at a high rate of speed. The officer got into his police car and made the traffic stop near Kennedy Avenue. As the trooper approached the car he could see that it was occupied by four people but as soon as he got to the driver’s window the car took off hitting the officer in his right leg, but not injuring him.

The Impala exited off to north bound Cline Avenue ramp and crashed into a ditch. All four male occupants ran out of the car and ran east up the embankment and onto Cline south bound to east bound I-80/94 ramp. They then began running east bound on I-80/94 before running south into a wooded brush area. The Trooper was able to catch up and arrest the driver by gun point, who was later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile from Markham, Illinois

A perimeter was set up by police officers on scene to locate the other three fleeing occupants. One of the back seat occupants returned to the car as it was being towed and turned himself into Trooper Israel Rosillo. This occupant, was later identified as a 16 year-old juvenile from Calumet City, Illinois, had not been wearing his seat belt in the back seat and sustained injuries when he went flying into the seat in front of him when it crashed. He was taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

The car had been reported stolen approximately two weeks ago from Roselle, Illinois. It was also later learned the same vehicle had been involved in a pursuit in Illinois on Friday, July 26th.

Both juveniles were taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Facility in Crown Point. The 17-year-old driver is charged with: Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle-Level 6 Felony, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer-Level 6 Felony, Auto Theft-Level 6 Felony, Conversion-Level 6 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement-Class Misdemeanor and Operating While Intoxicated-Class A Misdemeanor.

The 16 year-old was charged with; Criminal Trespass-Class A Misdemeanor and Resisting Law Enforcement-Class A Misdemeanor.