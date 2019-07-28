× Shooting on northeast side leaves 1 hurt

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A man was shot early Sunday morning. The shooting happened on the northeast side of Indianapolis, near Lawrence.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that it’s investigating a shooting that has left one man recovering in the hospital. 911 operators received a call shortly before 2:00 a.m. in reference to a person shot near the 4200 block of North Post Road.

Responding officers located an adult male victim suffering from at least one apparent gun shot wound. EMS personnel responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say the man was shot in a nearby parking lot and then drove himself to a different location.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched to begin an investigation. They attempted to establish a crime scene to interview any witnesses in the area and gather any potential evidence related to the case.

It’s unclear if police have any suspects in custody or have made any arrests in relation to the shooting.

This is a developing story.