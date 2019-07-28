× SILVER ALERT: Mooresville police searching for missing teen

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Mooresville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Macy LeeAnn Morgan, 16, a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with “CLEAR WATER” written on it and possibly black jeans.

Macy is missing from Mooresville, and was last seen Friday, July 26, at 9:00 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Macy LeeAnn Morgan, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-3434 ext. 8 or 911.