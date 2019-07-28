Teen killed in weekend violence, 17 killed this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A busy weekend for officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD). In less than five hours officers responded to two separate shootings and two separate stabbings, Sunday morning. The overnight violence left four hospitalized and one dead.

We’ve learned that fatal shooting left an 18-year-old dead in Fountain Square. IMPD says this shooting marks the 84th homicide this year. Out of the 84 homicides, 17 of them were under the age of 20. According to police, two were arrested and possibly involved in those incidents.

“It’s just frustrating to see that, at the same time it’s devastating to everybody in the city, but everybody is not taking up a stand against it. So we all need to come together somehow,” said WeLIVE Indy Founder/CEO Brandon Warren.

As frustration and anger bleed into the streets of Indianapolis so does the call for a change. Sunday morning after 2:30 a.m., police say an 18-year-old was shot and killed in a car at Laurel St. and English Ave on the near east side. Police say he was a passenger in the vehicle, the driver tried to take him to get help, but he died in the car just blocks away.

Warren has experienced this type of violence before. At the age of 19, he’s already lost a close friend. So for him seeing this violence is heartbreaking.

“It’s also made me realize that this can happen to anyone, anywhere. That becomes my second thought, what was this child doing there, was they supposed to be there, where are they from, how did they get there, what were they doing there at x o’clock at night,” said Warren.

On July 28, IMPD released the latest homicide numbers. Out of those 17 under the age of 20, 14 of them died from gunshot wounds, the other three died of blunt force trauma. According to police documents the ages range from 1- 20-years-old.

“At the end of the day, we all have a say in the violence that’s been happening. And so the 17 numbers are not just contributed by the youth of the city, but it’s contributed as a whole by the community of Indianapolis,” said Warren.

Warren believes there are a number of issues that contribute to the violence in the city, things like poverty and economics.

“No one wakes up and wants to commit a homicide. No one is just going to wake and be born and just automatically be violent,” said Warren.

Many say it takes a village to raise a child but Warren says it requires personal testimony to keep them out of harm’s way.

“I just challenge others to share their story. I just challenge others to inspire someone else somehow cause ultimately when you do those things, that’s intercepting the violence right there,” said Warren.

This year's numbers are slightly down from last years. But some are afraid that another violent weekend will send Indianapolis right back where it was before.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or CrimeTips.org.