Teenager killed in crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — A 16-year-old girl has died as a result of a crash Saturday morning in Clay County, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6:45 a.m., police say they responded to a crash south of County Road 800 North on State Road 59.

Upon arrival, officers found a black 2018 Dodge Ram truck that had damage to its driver’s side. The truck was pulling a 25-foot tandem axle flatbed trailer, which was on its side. Roughly 65 yards south of the truck was a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Malibu sedan with significant damage to its front end.

The driver of the Malibu has been identified as 16-year-old Rylee Paige Rogers, of Brazil. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup has been identified as a 53-year-old man from Terre Haute. He told authorities that he was traveling north on SR 59 when he noticed the Malibu slowly veer into his lane. He said driver was looking down and never looked up as she continued toward him. He stated that he attempted to avoid the crash, but the Malibu continued farther into his lane.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.