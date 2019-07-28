× Warmer finish to the weekend; Rain arrives to start work week

A great start to the weekend and it’s going to be a great finish too!

Humidity has been rising these past couple days. Dew point temperatures made it into the mid 60’s Saturday afternoon. Typically, we say dew point temperatures above 60-degrees start to feel “uncomfortable.” However, they are far from the oppressive mid 70’s dew points we had last weekend.

Warmer and slightly more humid tomorrow as southwesterly winds continue to pump warmer, moist air into central Indiana. Highs Sunday afternoon will be near 90-degrees.

Rain holds off until the start of the work week. A cold front swinging through the state will kick up scattered showers and t-storms by Monday afternoon. These will linger through the evening on Monday before tapering off by Tuesday morning. A few widely scattered showers possible Tuesday but most of us will likely remain dry.

Rain chances are very limited this week. Monday will be the best chance for some free water, provided by Mother Nature, for you lawn.

Temperatures will drop back to near the current average high of 85° mid next week before warming back up near 90° next weekend.