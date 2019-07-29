× 3 charged with neglect after 2 separate incidents of kids left in hot cars in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Three people have been arrested after two separate incidents involving kids being left in hot cars in Kokomo on Saturday.

First, a citizen reported an infant who was left unattended in a vehicle parked in the 2100 block of East Boulevard shortly after 12:30 p.m. Police say an officer responded to the scene and broke a window out to get to the 5-month-old.

It was reportedly 86 degrees in the area at the time and police say the windows were up and the car was turned off.

Medical personnel then responded to the scene, but the child didn’t need to be hospitalized. Child Protective Services was notified and assisted in this investigation.

The baby’s mother, 35-year-old Adrienne J. Hizer, was arrested on a child neglect charge.

The second incident was reported in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue at about 10:13 p.m. Two children, ages 2 and 8, were allegedly left in a vehicle parked at that location. Officers located the kids in the car, which was unlocked and the windows were up.

As a result the second incident, two people were arrested for child neglect, 34-year-old Kalencia K. Anderson and 31-year-old Alexander Jamaal Griffin.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765)456-7107.