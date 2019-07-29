Central Indiana receives much needed rain before stretch of dry days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much needed rainfall has fallen over much of central Indiana Monday. When the main line of rain (with embedded thunderstorms) passed, the rain fell at a heavy rate.

Radar estimates some areas of Howard and Clinton counties received nearly 2” of rain. Much of that amount fell in a relatively short period of time.

We will keep a chance of rain in the forecast through the overnight, although most areas will not have rain falling.

If you go outside Tuesday morning it will be humid. Dew point temperatures will remain in the upper 60°s to near 70° until a cold front passes through the area.

Forecast models suggest that will begin to happen Tuesday afternoon. Once the front passes, winds will shift around to the north and drier air will begin to arrive. You should notice not as much humidity by early Tuesday evening.

As the front is in the area and as the sun heats the atmosphere, the atmosphere will begin to destabilize. This may allow a few “pop-up” showers to develop mid-afternoon. Areal coverage will be relatively low, 13%-20%, meaning most will probably not receive any rain. Keep your fingers crossed if your yard/garden needs water!

After Tuesday there isn’t much in the rain department over the next seven days. Some medium range data suggests an isolated shower Thursday and again Sunday. Otherwise, it will be dry.