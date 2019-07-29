Despite 10 years of requests to city leaders, far east side neighbors can’t get curbs repaired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Neighbors on the far east side of Indianapolis can't get their crumbling curbs repaired, despite 10 years of requests to the city.

If there's such a thing as the opposite of curb appeal, you'd find it at Carol Cain's house in the Washington Trail subdivision.

"You can’t pull your car out without thinking about it," Cain said.

Cain and her neighbors have repeatedly reported their curbs to the city and have been added to a "needs list," but year after year, they stay at the lowest of three priority levels.

"That doesn’t make you feel very good when they tell you, 'Well, you’re just not a priority,'" Cain said.

One neighbor pointed out damage to her car from the bad curbs. Throughout the neighborhood, many curbs are in need of repair and some driveways have been repaired right up to the curb, which is city-owned property.

Cain, who is retired, received a quote from a contractor to repair it herself for $800, but she was told that she would also need to repair the street, which would cost additional money.

"It would have to be repaired before we could sell, because nobody would want to buy a home that had this in the front at the entryway," Cain said.

Down the street, Cain's friend Kay Holmes faced the same problem.

"I don’t know if they’ll ever come out and repair it. They should, it’s their obligation to do that," Holmes said.

FOX59 took the women's concerns to Department of Public Works spokesperson Ben Easley, who confirmed that the city has saved all of the reports Cain has made over the years, but has not listed the street for repair.

"This specific street was rated kind of at a mid-level priority at this point," Easley said.

Easley said the city recently switched from its three level priority system to one that works on a scale of 1 to 100, as well as adding a specific team dedicated to neighborhood issues, which could finally bring the neighbors some help. He could not specify a timeline for possible repairs, but did say that the area will be re-assessed later this year as part of a new biannual assessment process.

Cain and Holmes both said they're sick of waiting and hope the city will step up to help them out soon.

"Absolutely it makes you a little mad, you know, after all these years," Holmes said.