× Detroit casinos contributed $2.2 billion to School Aid Fund in past 20 years

Detroit, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit commercial casinos have contributed more than $2.2 billion to Michigan’s School Aid Fund since 1999.

The state tax on Detroit commercial casino wagering – 8.1 percent of the casinos’ net win – supports statewide K-12 classroom education. Net win represents the casinos’ gross receipts less winnings paid to wagerers. The Detroit casinos also pay the City of Detroit a 10.9 percent wagering tax on net win.

“More than 20 years ago, Michigan lawmakers created a system for the Michigan Gaming Control Board to monitor the transfer of taxes from the casinos every weekday to the State School Aid Fund to benefit public education,” said Richard S. Kalm, executive director, MGCB. “The casino tax revenue provides strong support for one of government’s primary duties: the education of our youngest citizens.”

In 2018, the casinos paid $117 million in wagering taxes to the State of Michigan to help fund education. This year through June, the casinos have paid $59.6 million in wagering taxes to the state.