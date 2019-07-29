× DNR: Boat propeller strikes, kills 8-year-old girl during boating accident in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – An 8-year-old girl died after being struck by the propeller of a boat over the weekend.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the girl was boating with her father and friends on Monroe Lake Sunday evening when the accident occurred.

The girl was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident. She was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

DNR said the circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation. They have not released the girl’s name.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County Coroner’s Office, IU Health EMS and Monroe Fire Territory assisted Indiana conservation officers at the scene.