Dueling meteor showers will create cosmic light show in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You could see a cosmic light show tonight! Two meteor showers are expected to soar across the sky.

Not one, but two meteor showers will peak Monday, July 29: the Southern delta Aquariids and the alpha Capricornids.

A combination of 20 to 25 meteors will be visible per hour as long as the clouds don’t interfere with viewing conditions, according to AccuWeather.

The best time to look at the sky is after midnight local time.