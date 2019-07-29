× Former Colts punter Pat McAfee re-teaming with Matt Hasselbeck for ESPN college football broadcasts

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee will join ESPN as a football analyst—and reunite with one of his Colts teammates.

The cable sports network said McAfee inked a multiyear deal with the company. He’ll serve as a commentator for games and in-studio segments. As part of the deal, McAfee will serve as an analyst for ESPN’s Thursday night college football broadcasts alongside former Colts teammate Matt Hasselbeck. Adam Amin will handle play-by-play duties with Molly McGrath serving as sideline reporter.

McAfee is also expected to make regular appearances on Get Up!, ESPN’s morning show.

McAfee joined the Colts in 2009 after kicking collegiately at West Virginia. During his pro career, he was considered one of the league’s best punters, becoming an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. He shocked Colts fans by announcing his retirement after the 2016 season, ending his nine-year run in Indy.

In a tweet, McAfee called himself the “luckiest dude on earth” and promised a “GREAT time” with Hasselbeck and the rest of his Thursday night broadcasting team.

“We’re just getting started beautiful people,” he wrote.

Ladies and gentlemen… I'm the luckiest dude on earth. Thursday nights are about to be a GREAT time on @ESPN with @Hasselbeck, @AdamAmin, and @MollyAMcGrath. We're just getting started beautiful people… pic.twitter.com/klS64uDFqe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2019

“Fans are about to learn what I have experienced firsthand: Pat is one of the most insightful and entertaining people in the world to watch a football game with,” said Hasselbeck.

“He combines a wealth of on-the-field experience with his natural comedic nature, making him a unique personality that has the ability to captivate an audience. Viewers are in for a treat on Thursday nights and, personally, I can’t wait for the experience of calling games with him.”

The new Thursday night broadcast team will debut in Week 1 of the college football season, when Cincinnati hosts UCLA on Aug. 29. Other matchups for the Thursday night slate include West Virginia (McAfee’s alma mater) at Baylor on Oct. 31 and the Egg Bowl (Ole Miss at Mississippi State) on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28).

McAfee has been a media personality for several outlets since his retirement. ESPN said his deal allows him to continue his work for other media outlets.