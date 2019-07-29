× Greatest rain chances all week arrive this afternoon!

Expect a dry start out-the-door this morning, under hazy skies and warm temperatures! The morning rush hour will be dry and a great sunrise is expected. An approaching cold front is on the move and should be arriving later tonight. The combination of heat, higher dew points and lift from the front should help kick start much needed rain and storms. Anytime after 11:00am, rain will be developing and moving east across the state! The greatest chances of storms shouldn’t arrive until mid to late afternoon (for downtown) which could impact some interstates during the evening rush hour. We do not anticipate severe weather warnings but some lighting and stronger gusts should accompany the stronger storm cells.

Showers and storms will linger through the overnight, as the front sluggishly drifts across the state. So rain chances should linger through Tuesday morning. Behind the front, a drop in temperatures will get underway, along with a drop in dew points (less humid). Nice weather will remain through the remainder of the week, including the weekend.