Greenwood man accused of beating mother's 16-year-old border collie to death

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A Greenwood man is accused of beating his mother’s 16-year-old border collie today.

Police say the investigation began on July 28, 2019 when a woman called to say she had video evidence that Michael Lukas, 35, killed his mother’s dog.

The woman said she found the dog, named Gypsy, dead inside Lukas’ mother’s home.

Lukas was inside the house when the caller found Gypsy, and he claimed he didn’t know what happened.

The woman showed police security footage from inside the home.

Police say Lukas is visibly angry and upset in the video. He is seen pacing the room, sweating profusely, and yelling profanities and aggressive phrases towards Gypsy.

You can hear him hit and kick Gypsy repeatedly in the video, police say. At some points you can hear Gypsy whimpering.

It appears Gypsy died after about 12 minutes of abuse.

Police called Gypsy’s owner who said Gypsy was fine when she left the house. She was very puzzled as to why Lukas would kill the dog considering Gypsy slept with him most nights.

She told police she wanted Lukas out of her house because her three pet cats were still inside the home.

Police say Lukas admitted to kicking and throwing Gypsy. He was arrested and taken to jail.