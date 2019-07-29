× Indianapolis man dies in Howard County motorcycle crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man died after his motorcycle struck a concrete divider in Howard County over the weekend.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Antonio L. Wright, 48, Indianapolis, was heading north on U.S. 31 when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete divider.

Deputies were dispatched to the area near U.S. 31 and Ida Drive around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said Wright died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Corporal Michael Hamilton at (765) 614-3478.