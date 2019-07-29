Parenting and personality types

Parenting can be challenging. One of your kids could be ready for anything while the other kid doesn't want to try anything new. You are not alone in wondering what the difference is. Karen Wagnon says it boils down to identifying personality types. She joined the morning show to detail her new book "My Three and Me' about her experiences with her kids and how she achieved positive results.

