Parenting can be challenging. One of your kids could be ready for anything while the other kid doesn't want to try anything new. You are not alone in wondering what the difference is. Karen Wagnon says it boils down to identifying personality types. She joined the morning show to detail her new book "My Three and Me' about her experiences with her kids and how she achieved positive results.
Parenting and personality types
-
Revenge porn law comes a little too late for one Indianapolis woman
-
Man accused of killing missing Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, burning her remains
-
Author publishes book on 1978 Burger Chef killings
-
Coyote attacks mother, toddler walking in New Jersey park
-
INTERVIEW: Naomi Watts still lands rich roles at 50
-
-
Neighbor smelled gasoline from fire at home police searched in case of missing Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
-
Saving money with digital textbooks
-
Indianapolis family finds loved one’s casket exposed in hole at cemetery
-
Indianapolis woman believes arrest went too far
-
South Carolina 5th-grader died of natural causes, not trauma from fight, prosecutor says
-
-
High school senior receives 115 college acceptances and $3.7 million in scholarships
-
Indiana woman learns missing sister was Jane Doe states away for more than 30 years
-
Indiana mother must take parenting classes, get job after 2-year-old daughter shoots self