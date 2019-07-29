× Police: 19-year-old arrested after threatening to ‘massacre’ people in Cambridge City

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. – A 19-year-old was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening to “massacre” people in the Cambridge City community.

The city’s police department says it received multiple complaints about Jakob Gaddis’ threats on social media.

The threats were investigated and the Dublin teen was ultimately arrested about one hour after the post was made.

Gaddis is now facing an intimidation charge, a Level 6 Felony. He was booked into the Wayne County Jail, but has since been released.

“We would like the community to know that we take threats against individuals and our community very seriously and they will be investigated and prosecuted,” wrote police.