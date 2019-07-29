Red Gold Ketchup unveils new Colts look for upcoming season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Red Gold has unveiled a new look for the “Official Ketchup of the Indianapolis Colts” just in time for football season.

The new ketchup bottle design features the Red Gold and Colts logos with the background in Colts Blue.

Red Gold said the release coincides with an expansion and extension of the partnership between the two iconic Indiana brands.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Red Gold, which is a family-owned Hoosier business, like the Colts,” said Roger VanDerSnick, chief sales & marketing officer of the Colts. “Our fans’ love showing their support for the Colts and for local businesses. Our partnership with Red Gold is going on 13 years, so it felt like the perfect time to update the look of our official ketchup.”

The “Official Ketchup of the Indianapolis Colts” is made from Red Gold tomatoes grown by Midwestern farmers and is manufactured in Elwood, Indiana.

“My dad first purchased our family’s season tickets 36 years ago when the Colts arrived in Indiana,” said Brian Reichart, Red Gold President and CEO. “Since then our family, including the Red Gold employees, always enjoys supporting the Colts. Our collaboration with the team to make Colts Ketchup is another great way to celebrate fan pride while gathering with family and friends.”

Red Gold said the new design is currently available in various local stores, and is served at Lucas Oil Stadium as well as many restaurants throughout Indiana.

Red Gold also produces the mustard, BBQ sauce, relish and Huy Fong Sriracha ketchup served at Lucas Oil Stadium.