‘She was the sweetest girl ever’: Parents, community mourning loss of 16-year-old killed in crash

BRAZIL, Ind. – Friends and family are mourning the loss of an Indiana teen who died in a crash over the weekend.

Rylee Rogers, 16, was killed Saturday morning. Police responded to County Road 800 North on State Road 59, where they discovered Rogers’ Chevy Malibu collided with a 2018 Dodge Ram truck pulling a flatbed trailer. The driver of the truck said Rogers’ car veered into his lane and he couldn’t avoid the crash.

“She was the sweetest girl ever. She would do anything for anyone, and was best friends with her older sister. They did everything together,” Karen Rogers, Rylee’s mother, told WTHI.

Rylee played volleyball at Northview High School and would’ve been on the varsity squad for the upcoming season. Erica Garrison was excited at the prospect of coaching her.

“Rylee was going to dress varsity this year,” said Garrison. “[We] were excited to tell her, because out of anybody she does work really hard. Does everything we ask. So we were really excited to see her face when we got to tell her she got to dress varsity.”

Garrison said Rylee’s name will appear on the roster all season. Players will also keep a spot in the bench for her.

Volleyball was one of Rylee’s favorite activities. Her father, Ryan Rogers, believes the sport will keep him close to his daughter, even though she’s gone.

“I wanted to learn how to coach. Last year was my first year coaching, so I hope that I get to continue that again this year with the travel volleyball team that she’s played on for the last couple of years, and that’s how myself I’m going to keep Rylee and I alive,” he said.

Counselors were available at school to help students cope with the loss. Rylee’s parents also said local pastors would be at the school.

Clay Community Schools is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of NHS Student Rylee Rogers. Our prayers go out to Rylee's Family and her NHS Family. Counselors and clergy will be available at Northview High School on Monday morning. Prayerfully, Jeff Fritz, CCS Superintendent — ClayCommunitySchools (@ClayCommSchools) July 27, 2019