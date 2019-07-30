Man dead after shooting on Indy’s near north side

Posted 7:12 PM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55PM, July 30, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after being shot on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 3000 block of N. Capital in response to a person shot.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds behind a home. The man has been pronounced dead.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

