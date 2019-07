× 1 person killed in Hendricks County crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – One person is dead after a crash in Hendricks County.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash around 4:45 a.m. It occurred southwest of Danville near 200 South County Road 450 West.

Police dispatch confirms one person is dead.

