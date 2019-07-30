2 people killed when camper rear-ends semi on I-70 in Hendricks County
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Two people were killed in a crash on eastbound I-70 in Hendricks County on Tuesday.
Indiana State Police say traffic was slowed due to an I-70 closure when a camper rear-ended a semi, killing both adults inside. The semi driver was not injured.
As a result of the crash, all eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at State Road 267, but they have since reopened.
The Plainfield Fire Department described the area between SR 267 and SR 39 as “a mess.”
The names of the deceased have not been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.
39.668816 -86.374186