2 people killed when camper rear-ends semi on I-70 in Hendricks County

Posted 3:25 PM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, July 30, 2019

Eastbound I-70 closed at SR 267 due to double fatal crash in Hendricks County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Two people were killed in a crash on eastbound I-70 in Hendricks County on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police say traffic was slowed due to an I-70 closure when a camper rear-ended a semi, killing both adults inside. The semi driver was not injured.

As a result of the crash, all eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at State Road 267, but they have since reopened.

The Plainfield Fire Department described the area between SR 267 and SR 39 as “a mess.”

The names of the deceased have not been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.