79-year-old Ohio woman sentenced to 10 days in jail for feeding stray cats

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – A 79-year-old Ohio woman expects to spend 10 days in jail.

Her crime?

Feeding stray cats.

Nancy Segula lives in Garfield Heights, Ohio, where it’s illegal to feed stray dogs and cats under ordinance 505.23.

But Segula’s been feeding the strays for two years, according to WJW.

“It began in 2017 with me feeding stray kitties. I used to have a neighbor that had a couple cats and he moved away so he left them,” Segula told WJW. “I would always feed them and care for them because I was worried about them and I’m a cat lover. Once my neighbors got upset about it, they called the animal warden."

Segula received her first citation in 2017. She said she’s received a total of four citations—with the latest one requiring her to appear before a magistrate last week. He sentenced her to 10 days in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

“I couldn’t believe what my mother was telling me. She gets 10 days in the county jail, I couldn’t believe it,” said Dave Pawlowski, Segula’s son. “I’m sure people hear about the things that happen downtown in that jail. And they are going to let my 79-year-old mother go there?”

Segula doesn’t believe the punishment fits the crime. She’s expected to report to the county jail on Aug. 11.

“It’s too much of a sentence for me for what I’m doing when there are so many people out there that do bad things.”