Cardi B concert in Indianapolis postponed to September shortly before show was to begin

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Those with tickets to Cardi B’s Indianapolis concert will have to wait a while longer to see the Grammy-winning rapper.

Bankers Life Field House announced on Twitter that Tuesday night’s show has been rescheduled for September 11. The show was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and the postponement was announced at 6:24 p.m.

The venue says all tickets for the original date will be honored and additional details will be released at a later time.

Cardi announced the Circle City stop and began selling tickets in February. She recently became the first solo woman to win the Grammy for best rap album.