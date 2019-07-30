× Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with no-bake goat cheese cheesecake

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales via Kylee’s Kitchen

I understand that the goat cheese can be a huge turnoff for people, and it’s not likely that I will convince you otherwise in this post. But at least let me tell you why goat cheese works in cheesecake.

First, the composition of goat cheese differs slightly from cow cheese. Goat cheese has a lower concentration of milk protein which gives it a smoother, creamier texture, and it has a higher composition of fatty acids which makes it slightly tangy.

The subtle tang and acidity from the goat cheese takes this cheesecake from sugary sweet to mildly sweet with some savory notes. It’s the perfect base for fruit topping, if you go that route.

Goat cheese cheesecake

Ingredients

For the crust

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 stick (8 Tablespoons) Challenge butter , melted

1/4 cup brown sugar

For the filling

8 ounces Challenge cream cheese , softened

8 ounces plain Greek yogurt

4 ounces goat cheese in a log (not crumbles)

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Zest from 1 lemon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the raspberry sauce

12 ounces raspberries (fresh or frozen)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1 Tablespoon water

Directions

For the crust

Combine graham cracker crumbs, butter, and brown sugar in bowl until you have a sand-like consistency. Prepare your tart pan with nonstick spray and distribute the graham cracker crumbs into the pan, pressing it down firmly and evenly on the bottom and up the sides. Refrigerate while you prepare the filling.

For the filling

In a large bowl beat cream cheese until smooth. Add Greek yogurt and goat cheese and beat until smooth again. Add powdered sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, and vanilla, and mix until everything is incorporated. Remove crust from refrigerator, and spread mixture into pan, either using a spatula or a piping bag. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the raspberry sauce