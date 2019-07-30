× Colts to sit Andrew Luck in preseason opener against Buffalo next week

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A calf injury will keep Colts quarterback Andrew Luck out of training camp for the rest of the week.

He’ll also miss the preseason opener in Buffalo, according to head coach Frank Reich.

Reich said he’s optimistic that Luck would be able to play if the Colts had a regular season game Sunday.

The franchise quarterback has struggled with the calf injury, and the team is taking a cautious approach in training camp.

