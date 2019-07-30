× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 11 – Summer Commencement Speaker Matt Pharris

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Matt Pharris arrived at Purdue University as a freshman in 2010. Nine years later, he will address the graduating class at Purdue’s 2019 Summer Commencement.

Pharris spent the majority of the last decade in West Lafayette, with a few detours mixed in, as an undergrad and graduate student, studying Biomedical Engineering. In the latest episode of the Full Steam Ahead Podcast, FOX59’s Adam Bartels speaks with Pharris on being selected to address the graduates, his studies, life experiences, and favorite memories at Purdue, as well as what the future holds for him.

