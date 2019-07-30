× I-70 crash in Cambridge City sends 3 children, 1 adult to area hospitals

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. – A rollover crash on I-70 sent three children and one adult to area hospitals Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police say the accident happened around 1 p.m. at the Camrbidge City SR 1 ramp to westbound I-70.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found one child ejected from the vehicle and two other kids entrapped in the SUV with an adult.

Police say two medical helicopters were called to transport a 6-year-old and 10-year-old to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. An 8-year-old and the 45-year-old driver were transported by ambulance to Reid Health Hospital in Richmond.

Investigators believe the driver of the SUV was headed westbound when another vehicle swerved into her lane. Police say the driver then drove into a median, overcorrected and drove back across westbound I-70 into a ditch on the north side of the road.

As the vehicle entered the ditch, police say it rolled up onto the ramp from SR 1 to I-70, ejecting one of the children. It’s unknown if the ejected child was in a restraint, but the other two were.

The conditions of the victims were not provided by police.