× Indiana AG warns of imitation Equifax scam online

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is warning Hoosiers to be aware of a new online scam related to the recent Equifax data breach and settlement.

After Equifax’s 2017 announcement of a data breach affecting around 147 million people, Hill said scammers are posing online trying to take advantage of consumers who may have been affected.

Fraudulent websites that imitate the appearance of an authentic settlement website have been created, often engaged in “phishing” — an effort to get people to share personal data such as credit card numbers.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the following website is authentic: www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com

The Attorney General is warning the public to pay attention to the URL (web address) if you are attempting to make a claim.

Hill said the fake websites sometimes misspell “breach” as “breech”, for example, and misspelling “settlement” in the web addresses.

“Anyone seeking to file claims at the new settlement website must absolutely make certain they are on the correct site,” Attorney General Hill said. “Verify that you have received the proper website address from a trusted source such as the FTC. If you are typing the URL manually, be careful to enter the website address correctly.”

Consumers who believe they are a victim of these scam attempts can report them to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling 1-800-382-5516 or go online to www.in.gov/attorneygeneral and click “File a Complaint” at the bottom of the page.