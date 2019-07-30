× Kokomo man arrested after police chase

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have arrested a Kokomo man after an investigation resulted in a vehicular pursuit.

ISP says around 6 p.m. on Monday, police were looking for Donnie Cox Jr., 38, around State Road 218 and Miami County Road 500 West.

According to police, Cox was being investigated for an alleged invasion of privacy and intimidation case.

An officer observed Cox driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer and attempted to pull him over.

Police say Cox allegedly failed to stop, leading police on an approximately eleven minute vehicle pursuit.

The chase ended when the Blazer broke down in a cornfield near Cass County Roads 500 South and 950 East.

Cox emerged from the Chevrolet and fled on foot into the cornfield, according to police.

He was eventually captured around 12 a.m. in Kokomo near Alto Road and U.S. 931.

Cox was taken to Miami County Jail and faces multiple charges including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, invasion of privacy, intimidation and driving after never having received an operator’s license.

ISP was assisted by officers from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.