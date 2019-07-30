× Rain chances dwindle, as cooler, less humid air slowly returns!

Live Guardian Radar is tracking a few spotty storms to begin our Tuesday morning! The “cold” front is now moving across Indiana and should clear the state by late afternoon. Due to the timing of the front and the moist atmosphere (mugginess), a few spotty showers or storms will hold for parts of Indiana through 5:00pm. Greatest chances of rain will be this morning statewide but a few could redevelop through the afternoon, mostly south and southeast of downtown. Highs today will be cooler but still humid until the evening hours.

Dry weather is back tonight, along with cooler air settling back in. Plenty of sunshine in the days ahead and another warming trend for the first weekend of August.