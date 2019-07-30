× Silver Alert issued for missing 48-year-old Williams man

WILLIAMS, Ind. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for Kyle D. Bex of Williams, Indiana.

Bex is described as a 48-year-old white male, 6′ tall, 200 lbs, brown hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown pants and has a scar on top of his head.

Bex is missing from Williams, Indiana which is 82 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Police say Bex is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 812-277-2002 or dial 911.