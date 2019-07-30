× Police: ‘Unverified threat’ led Cardi B to postpone Indianapolis concert minutes before show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An “unverified threat” made against Cardi B led the Grammy-winning rapper to cancel her concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD added that there is no immediate threat to public safety, nor is there an active incident. Officers are continuing to investigate.

This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert – there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation #IMPDNow — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 31, 2019

Bankers Life Fieldhouse announced on Twitter that Tuesday night’s show has been rescheduled for September 11. The show was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and the postponement was announced at 6:24 p.m.

The venue says all tickets for the original date will be honored. If you’re unable to attend the new date, refunds will be issued at point of purchase.

❗️URGENT❗️ Tonight’s Cardi B show will not be played as scheduled. Rescheduled date is September 11. All tickets for the original date will be honored. Additional details will follow. — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 30, 2019

In a statement, Bankers Life said the cancellation was “due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control.”

Multiple police officers and security told the IndyStar that Cardi had been at the venue for a sound check prior to the postponement. She announced the Circle City stop and began selling tickets in February.

The rapper hasn’t said anything about the postponement on social media, but she did tweet to encourage fans to watch Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate on CNN.

Hey guys make sure ya watch the debate tonight! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 30, 2019

Event production company Mammoth Live issued the following statement about the postponement: