Southeast side closures of I-465 announced for August, September

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced the closure of a portion of I-465 on the southeast side for 15-day stretches in August and September.

These closures are part of a $150 million project to repair winter damage and improve pavement conditions around Indiana.

INDOT is reminding drivers plan alternate routes and leave for their destination early during these closures.

The first 15-day closure begins on August 9 and will run through August 24

I-465 EB/NB will be closed from I-65 to I-70 on the southeast side

The second 15-day closure begins on September 6 and will run through September 21

After the Labor Day holiday, INDOT will close I-465 SB/WB from I-70 down to I-65

INDOT said there will be no closures in place during the Labor Day weekend.

