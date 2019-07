CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking the public to help identify two men suspected in a robbery of a Target store on July 15.

Carmel police provided images from a security camera and say the two suspects were seen leaving the parking lot in a white Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information about the two men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit CrimeTips.org.