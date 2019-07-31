× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 22 ‘Luck’s Calf & Training Camp Updates’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After months of rest and rehab, Andrew Luck’s calf is still a hindrance.

With the franchise quarterback once again being held out of practice, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins discuss where fans’ panic meter should be and what an extended absence would mean for the Colts’ roster.

The Blue Zone crew also gives observations and updates from the first week of training camp, which include some newcomers turning heads and unfortunately, some additional injuries to key players.

