Comfortable close to July, not much rain to start August

JULY COMES TO A CLOSE

We will enjoy more mild air as we close out the month of July. Temperatures and humidity eased Wednesday providing us with only the fifth July day, all month below average. Wednesday marks the close of the month and the two-thirds of the way point for meteorological summer.

Checking in on summer 2019 it is running nearly 2° cooler than last summer but it has been warm. 64% of the days since June first have been above normal and despite enjoying several mild days nearing the end of July, only five days all month have been below normal.

90-degree days were in short supply entering the month but we’ve added 13 days of 90° heat, making this the most 90-degree days in a July since 2012’s 28 days!

Rainfall has been sparse and we will close the month with a deficit in the rainfall department. Month-to-date rainfall of 3.86″ is nearly three-quarters of an inch below average.

There isn’t much rain in the forecast for several more days. While a spotty shower could dot the area in minimal coverage Thursday the next real rain chance is still a full week away. Keep watering.